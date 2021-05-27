Cancel
The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 5 Winner

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the unmasking begin! For the past 11 weeks, The Masked Singer has slowly eliminated characters, revealing numerous stars, including Bobby Brown, Nick Cannon and Tamera Mowry-Housley. But before the competition could truly get started, guest panelist LeAnn Rimes took the stage to perform her song "How Do I Live," alongside the Black Swan, the Piglet and the Chameleon. She was welcomed back to the show with a warm applause after winning season four as the Sun. With introductions out of the way, the Chameleon talked about how joining the show has been one of the "coolest experiences of my life." He then performed Coolio's "Gangsta...

