The Real Life Bonds that Tie Together the Friends Cast

Back in 2018, Courteney Cox revealed some brand new information about her 27-year bond with former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, telling Us Weekly, "Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain." Say it with us now: "Oh. My. God." Okay, it's not that surprising that the longtime friends (and Friends) have their own group chat—they've been tight since before cell phones were even a thing. But, seriously, could they be any cuter? Because, ever the Monica, Cox admitted she stresses out about crafting the perfect text, a thought witty enough to get a laugh out of two women who've built a career out of being funny. "To me it's too much...