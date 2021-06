Were these the most protracted race-win celebrations ever? They were certainly memorable, wildly joyful, even genuinely moving – and in the circumstances entirely justified. At 46, Hélio Castroneves had just won the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time to join a special club at The Brickyard and make the illustrious trio of AJ Foyt, Al Unser Sr and Rick Mears a quartet. He’d also done so in considerable style, for a team long considered among IndyCar’s minnows, after a classic 500 in which one of the ‘old boys’ had got the better of the new wave of exciting talent that’s sweeping through the series.