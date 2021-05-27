Cancel
Montecito, CA

You Might've Missed the Drastic Change Ariana Grande Made to Her Appearance for Wedding Day

imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething was a bit different about Ariana Grande as she tied the knot recently with Dalton Gomez. The 27-year-old pop superstar married the realtor earlier this month at her Montecito, Calif. home after a five-month engagement. On Wednesday, May 26, Vogue shared gorgeous photos from the nuptials, revealing a noticeable change to her look. As seen in the wedding pics, Ariana appears to have covered her arm tattoos with makeup for the ceremony. Among her notable body artwork that wasn't visible during her wedding were two large butterflies on her upper left arm, the Pokémon character Eevee on her left bicep and Spirited Away's Chihiro on her right...

Ariana Grande
CelebritiesE! Online

Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Is Engaged to Hale Leon

Watch: Ariana Grande Congratulates Brother Frankie on His Engagement. The 38-year-old Broadway star popped the question to the 28-year-old actor with a virtual reality proposal at Dreamscape in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 8. "He said YES!" Frankie wrote on Instagram. "WE'RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande’s First Photos of Her Wedding Dress

Here’s the first look at Ariana Grande’s wedding dress … and it’s absolutely gorgeous. The “7 Rings” singer just shared a big photo dump from her big day earlier this month, when she slid a wedding ring on new husband Dalton Gomez’s finger. There were only 20 people watching at her home in Montecito.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Ariana Grande’s New Husband (!) Dalton Gomez

While the rest of us were forming an intimate and, some might say, passionate relationship with sweatpants, Ariana Grande spent her quarantine time being cute with her new beau, Dalton Gomez...and now they're married!! "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people," Ari's reps confirmed. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." Yeah, I have questions due to being deeply nosy. Mostly just:
Celebritiespurewow.com

Ariana Grande Just Shared a First Glimpse of Her Wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande just offered a sneak peek at her wedding to Dalton Gomez. (And yes, we’ve already added the pics to our Pinterest board.) Today, the 27-year-old singer posted several rare photos on Instagram from her surprise nuptials. Grande kicked things off with a single photo of the newlyweds sharing a kiss just moments after they said, “I do.”
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Ariana Grande Wore Custom Vera Wang and a Ponytail for Her Wedding

When it comes to American wedding dress designers, Vera Wang is still number one. When it comes to Ariana Grande hairstyle choices, the trusty ponytail still reigns supreme. So it should be of little surprise that Ariana Grande decided to pair a custom column gown from Vera Wang with her hair half-up in a ponytail for her recent surprise wedding.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Ariana Grande Knew Who Would Be Making Her Custom Wedding Dress Since 2018

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA, during an intimate ceremony, for which she tapped her team of stylists to bring her magical custom Vera Wang Haute bridal look to life. The lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire-waist column gown was finished with a hand-pleated bubble veil, and photographer Stefan Kohli was there to document the occasion by candlelight.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ariana Grande Passionately Kisses Dalton Gomez & Debuts Her Wedding Dress In 1st Photos

Eleven days after secretly tying the knot, Ariana Grande shared the first photos from her wedding, which finally gave fans a look at her stunning dress. Ariana Grande gave fans an inside look at her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez on May 26. More than a week after the two tied the knot on May 15, Ari took to Instagram to share photos from the nuptials The first picture features Ariana and Dalton with their arms wrapped around each other as they share a romantic and passionate kiss. From there, there are various PDA and candid shots, as well another set of images.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande shows first look at intimate wedding day

Ariana Grande has offered fans a glimpse at her and Dalton Gomez's intimate wedding, following the news that the pair tied the knot on May 15. The 'Dangerous Woman' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to share a bunch of super glam, candid photos from the event (as taken by Stefan Kohli), which took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California, with just 20 guests in attendance.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Ari is nothing if not on brand. Though Ariana Grande is keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez relatively private compared to past loves, thankfully she did let Vogue document their wedding. The pop star rocked her signature ponytail look in a half-up style, topped with a bow and veil reminiscent of her idol, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Vera Wang designed her custom silk empire waist gown, and she wore one earring upside down, intended as a symbol of her highs and lows and her Sweetener era.
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Minimal

The bride wore Vera Wang — see photos from Grande's big day here. Ariana Grande isn’t known for her understated style. The pop star favours exaggerated ballgowns with impossibly full skirts, over-the-knee boots that are basically pants and high ponytails so long, she risks tripping on them. But for her wedding day, the 27-year-old singer went a decidedly more minimal, classic route with her bridal look — and photos from the intimate day are finally here.
Beauty & FashionAllure

We Finally Know How Ariana Grande Did Her Hair and Makeup for Her Wedding

Ariana Grande's recent wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez might have come as a surprise to fans — and humanity at large — but her newly revealed wedding beauty look definitely doesn't. The award-winning vocalist finally posted photos from the May 15 at-home nuptials, giving fans several clear looks not only at the romantic vibe of the day but at her gorgeous hairstyle and stunning makeup, both of which stay true to Grande's signature look.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Revealed! '7 Rings' Singer Shares Photos From Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has finally shared photos from her "tiny and intimate" wedding ceremony with new hubby Dalton Gomez. Taking to the 'gram on Wednesday, May 26, the pop star posted a series of pics from her big day, which took place in the backyard of her Montecito, Calif., home on May 15. In the collection of photos, spread over three posts, the newlyweds are seen kissing, and Grande is smiling ear-to-ear in one sweet snap.