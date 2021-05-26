Erica Mena Wants Safaree Kicked Out Of Their Home Amid Divorce Filing!
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star, Erica Mena, filed for divorce from Safaree on May 21—and ditched her wedding ring the very next day. The legal documents were filed in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Erica posted a selfie from home the day after she hit her hubby with divorce papers, flaunting her naked ring finger before news of the couple’s breakup broke. Erica appeared to be spilling the tea to her followers, ahead of the headline.allaboutthetea.com