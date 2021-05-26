Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Erica Mena Wants Safaree Kicked Out Of Their Home Amid Divorce Filing!

By Avigail Landreneau
allaboutthetea.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove & Hip Hop Atlanta star, Erica Mena, filed for divorce from Safaree on May 21—and ditched her wedding ring the very next day. The legal documents were filed in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Erica posted a selfie from home the day after she hit her hubby with divorce papers, flaunting her naked ring finger before news of the couple’s breakup broke. Erica appeared to be spilling the tea to her followers, ahead of the headline.

allaboutthetea.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safaree
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Erica Mena
Person
Christina Milian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Divorce Papers#Celebrity News#Instagram Stories#Twitter Youtube#Vh1 Series#Wedding#Star#Love Hip Hop#February#Selfie#Atlanta Alum#Diamonds#Joint Legal Custody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Won't Get Pregnant Again Because "It's Not Easy Doing It Alone"

They're expecting their bundle of joy soon and all looked to be well between Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, but an Instagram comment has caused their fans to think otherwise. The Love & Hip Hop New York couple allowed cameras to documents the development of their romance in real-time. The couple dated, got engaged, and married on reality TV, but their real-life issues played out on social media.
TV & VideosThe Jewish Press

Anyone Hear of TV Star Erica Mena? She Also Hates Jews

Erica Mena, an American television personality best known for her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: New York, a fact that makes me sad because I never watched it so I am deprived of the privilege of boycotting it. Why? Because the half Puerto Rican, half Dominican former “video vixen” hates Jews. With a passion. And she shares it with Twitter, the social network that banned President Donald Trump.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star Drew Sidora Receives Backlash Amid Porsha Williams’ Engagement

Drew Sidora is receiving some backlash. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had a rocky start in her relationship with LaToya Ali. The newbies had tension during their first time filming together with the group. They were discussing Kenya Moore’s love life. And LaToya suggested that she hook Kenya up with a new man amid Kenya’s separation from Marc Daly. LaToya was also separated from her husband Adam Ali at the same time.
RelationshipsPosted by
extratv

Reality Star Erica Mena & Safaree Split

Weeks after announcing that they were expecting again, “Love & Hip Hop” alum Erica Mena and her husband Safaree are calling it quits!. TMZ reports Mena filed for divorce on Friday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. According to the court documents, Erica is requesting primary physical custody and...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Damson Idris, Evelyn Lozada & More!

DAMSON IDRIS DEACTIVATES TWITTER AFTER ASKING WOMEN WHY THEY CURVE MEN: Snowfall actor Damson Idris faced backlash after asking women why they curve men on Twitter. He tweeted a few days back, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?” After receiving backlash, he tweeted, “Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever ‘corny’ to you then your not my type anyway [sic].” The actor later deactivated his Twitter page but he reactivated it Tuesday night (June 1st).
CelebritiesJewish Ledger

TV star Erica Mena: There’s ‘special place in hell’ for ‘These Jewish people’

(JTA) – Reality TV star Erica Mena tweeted “These Jewish people are really killing children” and added “A real special place in hell for them all.” “I’m so disgusted with Israel,” Mena wrote to her nearly 275,000 Twitter followers, apparently referencing the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza. Journalist John-Paul Pagano captured the tweet from Monday, May 17, before she took it down.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Porsha Williams Flashes Diamond Ring While Cozying Up To Estranged Husband Of 'RHOA' Friend Falynn, And Ex Dennis Approves

Did Porsha Williams celebrate Mother's Day and an engagement?. It sure seems that way, given that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos on Sunday showing her standing in between her on-again, off-again boyfriend/former fiancé – Dennis McKinley – and Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of recent RHOA addition Falynn Guobadia.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Tami Roman Says Porsha Williams Violated the Girl Code

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is still one of the hottest topics on social media. People have a lot to say about her recent announcement. Hours ago, Porsha confirmed her engagement to Simon Guobadia. The controversy is due to the fact that Simon was married to Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn made appearances on the recent season of RHOA. In fact, she was introduced as “Porsha’s friend.” However, Porsha has now said they were never friends.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Meet Phaedra Parks' Newest Family Member

ICYMI, we have some news for you: Phaedra Parks has an adorable new member of her family. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that there's a new dog in her life, and she revealed the very good reason for the pooch joining her family. "We saved the best birthday present for last! Introducing Phoenix, Dylan's puppy," she wrote on Instagram. She also shared a photo of sons Dylan and Ayden along with the fluffy little pooch.