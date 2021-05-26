Erica Mena Wants Safaree Kicked Out Of Their Home Amid Divorce Filing!

DAMSON IDRIS DEACTIVATES TWITTER AFTER ASKING WOMEN WHY THEY CURVE MEN: Snowfall actor Damson Idris faced backlash after asking women why they curve men on Twitter. He tweeted a few days back, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?” After receiving backlash, he tweeted, “Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever ‘corny’ to you then your not my type anyway [sic].” The actor later deactivated his Twitter page but he reactivated it Tuesday night (June 1st).