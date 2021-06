Essential guidance for new parents in bite-size form, this refresh of a classic deck from the bestselling 52 series is a perfect baby shower gift. Every new parent could use a little help—and a lot of encouragement. This updated version of a favorite deck from the beloved 52 series is full of reassurance and advice to smooth the transition into parenthood. With 52 cards offering guidance on everything from how to get sleep to how to stay calm (even when the baby isn't), these cards are a wellspring of welcome wisdom for new parents, boiled down into quick tips easy to read on any schedule.