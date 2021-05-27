Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

JoJo Reveals How Masked Singer Helped Get Her "Mojo Back" After Developing Severe Stage Fright

imdb.com
 14 days ago

JoJo is realizing there's no such thing as too little, too late when it comes to figuring out what's important in life. The 30-year-old "Too Little Too Late" vocalist was revealed as The Masked Singer's season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday, May 26. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself. "[It's] the wackiest thing I've ever done, and it forced me to not take myself so seriously because it's very easy to get wrapped up in your own world and your own perception of your career—how you think...

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Stage Fright#Too Little Too Late#E News#Personality#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgladstonedispatch.com

JoJo's stage fright struggles

JoJo says 'The Masked Singer' has helped her combat her stage fright. The 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker has been struggling over the last few years with her fears, which has impacted her both physically and mentally, and says dressing up as the Black Swan has really helped her. She...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Masked Singer’s Black Swan Reveals The Sweet Reason She Decided To Join The Show

While the singer-actress might not have won, it was more about having fun, amid The Masked Singer’s unpredictability. JoJo Levesque explained that it was her close friendship with Season 4 contestant Seahorse and judge Nicole Scherzinger that drew her to the show. The R&B/pop singer said to Entertainment Weekly about her special connection to the Fox singing competition:
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

"The Masked Singer" Runner Up JoJo Drops New Single "Creature Of Habit"

Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress JoJo is back with "Creature of Habit," her third single of the year. "Creature of Habit" finds itself as a follow-up to a wildly successful past two years for the R&B singer. In 2020, her latest full-length release Good to Know debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and was followed by a string of successful singles. More recently, JoJo secured a spot as runner-up on the newest season of Fox's The Masked Singer.
TV ShowsPopculture

'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Winner Revealed, and Fans Are Divided

The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 5 on Wednesday night. Chameleon, Piglet, and Black Swan were the season's finalists, but only one could walk away with the win. Ultimately, Piglet was crowned the winner (he was later unmasked and revealed to have been Nick Lachey). Of course, The Masked Singer fans soon weighed in on the winner on Twitter, and it's safe to say that there's a majorly divided response.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

JoJo Releases New Song After Competing On The Masked Singer

JoJo talks about her new music following appearance on season five of The Masked Singer. JoJo performed as the Black Swan on the hit show. JoJo describes the new song, Creature of Habit, as being “about someone who feels addicted to the habit a relationship, even though they’re not truly happy in it” Just Jared report.
MusicPopculture

JoJo Dropping New Song Amid 'Masked Singer' Black Swan Speculation

Acclaimed pop star JoJo is dropping a new song on Wednesday amid widespread speculation that she is one of the final contestants on The Masked Singer. The panelists and many fans believe that the mysterious "Black Swan" character is "Leave (Get Out)" singer JoJo based on some leading clues. Whether it's true or not, JoJo is clearly capitalizing with her new release.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Wiz Khalifa revealed as Chameleon on 'The Masked Singer' finale

*** Spoilers for the season finale of “The Masked Singer” to follow ***. If you already watched Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” then, as the performer who was revealed to be Chameleon would say, you know what it is. That’s right: Chameleon’s head came off and underneath was...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

JoJo premieres new single on ‘The Masked Singer’

Singer was unmasked as “Black Swan” on season finale of The Masked Singer. Acclaimed singer and songwriter JoJo unveils her sultry new single “Creature of Habit.” The song was written by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sloan (Camila Cabello, Katy Perry) and produced by Mano (The Weeknd) and Rissi (Lukas Graham, Kygo). An accompanying video, in which JoJo debuts her fresh blonde look, premieres later today (May 27th).
Musichypefresh.co

R&B Singer Jojo Reveals That She Rapped To Jadakiss In Her Youth

We’ve seen fans throw themselves at their favorite artists. Though, it’s always surprising to learn entertainers have idols they look up to as well. For instance, R&B singer Jojo grew up listening to tons of Hip-Hop artists in her youth. She’s even worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood such as Remy Ma and Wiz Khalifa. Furthermore, the “Leave (Get Out)” singer has lasted decades in the music industry. More importantly, she remains one of the most beloved R&B artists of our time. With such amazing talent, Jojo wouldn’t be the amazing singer she’s become without learning from stars like rapper Jadakiss.
WWEHollywood Life

Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal How They Got Back Into Shape After Babies: ‘We’re In Touch With Our Bodies’

As WWE superstars, Nikki & Brie Bella are used to working out & watching their diets. Almost one year postpartum, the twins spoke to HL about getting back in shape. As their sons prepare to celebrate their first birthdays this July 2021, Nikki and Brie Bella are celebrating their own bodies and the “miracle of life” they both created. The twins opened up in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com about getting back into shape after giving birth, and admitted their bodies are “definitely different” than before having kids. “We definitely are super in touch with our bodies. It definitely feels different. I think my core shocks me the most,” Nikki, who welcomed her first child, Matteo, told HL. “Doing ab exercises feels different even flexing and being sore there does too! It’s been one of the biggest shocks to me so far.”
TV SeriesMercury News

‘The Masked Singer’ finale: And the winner is …

(SPOILER ALERT: The following post contains the results from Wednesday night’s season finale, which has already aired on the East Coast):. Another wild and crazy season of “The Masked Singer” came to an end Wednesday night on Fox and when the night began, three “characters” — Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon — all had their eyes on the so-called Golden Mask trophy.
MusicPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Upset That Singer Summer Walker Will Not Reveal the Name of Her Baby Girl

Oh baby! When it comes to celebrities showing off their children on social media, some prefer to be open while others like to keep a low profile. While fans are notorious for pressuring celebs to share details of their pregnancy and photos, that hasn't stopped many famous names from protecting their children from the world. And songstress Summer Walker shares the same sentiment.
Celebritieswbwn.com

Donnie Wahlberg SHOCKS Wife Jenny McCarthy In Masked Singer Reveal

Donnie Wahlberg pulled off one of the biggest surprises in Masked Singer history last week, and he wasn’t even a contestant!. The unmasking left his wifey Jenny McCarthy in complete shock as she had no idea Donnie was under the “Cluedle Doo” rooster costume!. Fans have been asking how in...
Musicmyb106.com

Singer JoJo Speaks On Her Love for Hip-Hop, Is a Fan of Anderson .Paak, Baby Keem and More

As an artist blending hip-hop and R&B into her pop-tinged music, JoJo is a unique talent. She first hit the scene when she was just 12 years old with the release of her self-titled debut album. The project features the hit song “Leave (Get Out)” and helped launch JoJo in to a almost two-decade long career. Now an adult, JoJo is still a beloved artist, and released her fourth album, Good To Know, last year. Talking to XXL about her love for hip-hop, her memories of rapping Jadakiss bars on the school bus, collabing with Remy Ma and her own longevity, JoJo has plenty to share.
MusicAceShowbiz

Dua Lipa Reveals 'Getting Bullied Online' Makes Her 'Get Better'

When celebrating the fourth anniversary of her debut album 'Dua Lipa', the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker expresses her gratitude for 'all things good and bad' and 'for helping me grow.'. AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has found the positive side about being "bullied online." When celebrating the fourth anniversary of her...