JoJo Reveals How Masked Singer Helped Get Her "Mojo Back" After Developing Severe Stage Fright

As WWE superstars, Nikki & Brie Bella are used to working out & watching their diets. Almost one year postpartum, the twins spoke to HL about getting back in shape. As their sons prepare to celebrate their first birthdays this July 2021, Nikki and Brie Bella are celebrating their own bodies and the “miracle of life” they both created. The twins opened up in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com about getting back into shape after giving birth, and admitted their bodies are “definitely different” than before having kids. “We definitely are super in touch with our bodies. It definitely feels different. I think my core shocks me the most,” Nikki, who welcomed her first child, Matteo, told HL. “Doing ab exercises feels different even flexing and being sore there does too! It’s been one of the biggest shocks to me so far.”