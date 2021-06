The Jets traded up in the Draft, investing two 3rd round picks in order to secure the services of Alijah Vera-Tucker (who for this article we will refer to as AVT) with the 14th overall pick. This means the Jets felt very secure in AVT’s abilities while at the same time not appreciating other players at the same position in this Draft. The two 3rd round picks are a steep price to pay for the services of a single player so the Jets are counting on their scouting prowess (something they have lacked for at least the last decade) in this pick.