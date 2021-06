EVP, Chief Audit Executive at Bank of Hawaii Corp. (Honolulu, HI) As a member of BOH's Operating Committee, Nakaguma recently expanded her role to oversee Audit Services, a new division at BOH, which includes Internal Audit and Credit Review departments. She joined BOH in 2019 as VP & senior audit manager, and was promoted to SVP & chief audit executive in 2020. She is responsible for the oversight and execution of internal audit planning, fieldwork, and reporting, and provides an enterprise-wide view of risks and emerging risks.