The Center for Justice & Reconciliation's fourth annual Wear Justice was in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual opportunities to engage. The CJR's Student Staff and Student Ambassadors planned different activities that educated hundreds of people on ways to incorporate Fair Trade into their daily lives. Some notable events included a booth at Nicholson Commons, a Drink Justice day which gave students a taste of fairtrade coffee and tea, a Film Festival in the Greek Amphitheater, and a virtual webinar with I Love a Clean San Diego where participants across campus got to hear from experts and passionate students alike. Students also got a chance to enter many contests to win a prize from over 20 different companies. One such contest was our film festival which featured short films that will be posted on our Instagram here.