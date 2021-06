Civil servants who speak with the “right accent” and come from more privileged backgrounds are more likely to be promoted than their colleagues, a report has revealed.Research by the Social Mobility Commission found that almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of top officials came from affluent backgrounds, while a quarter in the most senior positions had attended a private school (compared to the UK average of seven per cent). Just 18 per cent of senior officials came from a disadvantaged background.The study analysed 300,000 civil servants, finding that those with privileged upbringings tended to be promoted more often.The report’s author, Dr...