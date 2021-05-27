Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Many teachers pressed into Indian poll duty became virus victims, families say

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMATHURA, India (Reuters) – Suman Lata’s family begged her to refuse a summons to monitor elections in Uttar Pradesh state last month but, worried about losing her job, the 49-year-old mother of three went anyway, just as India’s second coronavirus wave hit a peak. Two weeks later, she was dead,...

kdal610.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Adityanath
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Mathura#Reuters#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Indiathenewstrace.com

PM Modi Guy Ki Baat: PM Modi stated in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – Medical doctors’ Day might be celebrated on July 1, know particular issues …

PM Modi Guy Ki Baat: High Minister Narendra Modi first remembered Sardar Milkha Singh via his per thirty days radio program Mann Ki Baat. After that, he known as vaccination essential within the ongoing struggle in opposition to the corona virus. At the side of this, he mentioned monsoon and water conservation and stressed out on water conservation and stated that clouds rain now not just for us, but in addition for the approaching technology. At the side of this, the PM made a gigantic announcement in Mann Ki Baat and stated that Nationwide Medical doctors Day might be celebrated on July 1. That is the 78th version of PM’s Mann Ki Baat programme. Additionally Learn – PM Modi Guy Ki Baat These days: High Minister Modi will communicate to the countrymen at 11 am lately.
PoliticsBBC

Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi promises elections in Kashmir

Indian PM Narendra Modi has said his government plans to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon. He told regional leaders in Delhi on Thursday that polls could be held after an exercise to redraw the boundaries of assembly seats was carried out. This was the first such meeting since...
IndiaBBC

Jammu and Kashmir: Narendra Modi meets regional leaders

Indian PM Narendra Modi met politicians from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday amid speculation that Delhi's three-year direct rule might end with elections. It was the first such meeting since a controversial decision to revoke the region's special status in 2019. Mr Modi's government had imposed direct rule in 2018...
Indiathenewstrace.com

PM Modi Guy Ki Baat Nowadays: Top Minister Modi will communicate to the countrymen at 11 am nowadays

PM Modi Guy Ki Baat Nowadays: Top Minister Narendra Modi will have interaction with the countrymen thru Mann Ki Baat at 11 am nowadays. This program of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is broadcast each and every month, thru this program PM Modi talks to a make a choice few folks of the rustic and tries to grasp from them the improvement paintings occurring in his state and any particular factor about him. Huh. Most commonly this program comes to commonplace villagers or someone who has completed some nice fulfillment on his personal, which encourages folks. Additionally Learn – Novavax Vaccine: This new vaccine will make Corona breathless on this method, know what options it’s supplied with, how it is going to paintings.
Yogaalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Ahmedabad via video conference and elaborated on his vision of creating a 'Mini-Japan' in Gujarat. The Prime Minister also thanked leaders of Hyogo Prefecture especially...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid patients are sicker than they were two weeks ago with more needing oxygen, doctors warn as Number 10 pins hopes for July 19 Freedom Day on jabs keeping hospitalisations down as cases climb

Doctors are warning that increasing numbers of Covid patients are needing oxygen and intensive care compared to just a fortnight ago. The latest government data on hospitalisations indicates a steady incremental rise in the number of Covid patients being taken to medical institutions in recent weeks. Although numbers remain relatively...
IndiaBirmingham Star

PM Modi chairs review meeting on Ayodhya Development plan

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the future vision of Ayodhya's development in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources had confirmed on Friday that Adityanath would be presenting the plan, which includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport...
Public Health24newshd.tv

Indian state tightens curbs on fears of new virus variant

India's richest state Maharashtra tightened restrictions Friday, citing fears of a "more severe third wave" as the country recorded its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant. The announcement came days after India's health ministry called Delta Plus a "variant of concern", citing its increased transmissibility and ability to...
Entertainmentdallassun.com

Addiction neither cool not style statement, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Addiction to drugs is neither cool nor a style statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday. PM Modi also said drugs only bring with them darkness, destruction and devastation, and lauded...
Indiathenewstrace.com

Emergency used to be imposed on these days in 1975, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah tweeted

New Delhi: Emergency used to be declared within the nation on these days within the 12 months 1975 via former Top Minister Indira Gandhi. At the anniversary of the Emergency, the insurance policies of the Congress and Congress are being fiercely criticized via the BJP leaders. On this episode, PM Narendra Modi and the rustic’s House Minister Amit Shah tweeted. PM Narendra Modi tweeted at the anniversary of the emergency and stated that #DarkDaysOfEmergenY can by no means be forgotten. Establishments had been centered within the length from 1975 to 1977. Allow us to take a pledge that we can stay India’s democracy robust. Congress has trampled the democratic personality of the rustic. Additionally Learn – Chance of enlargement of Modi cupboard, Nitish Kumar achieving Delhi as of late.
Indianewagebd.net

Indian court orders investigating post-poll violence in Bengal

A higher court in Kolkata has slammed Mamata Banerjee’s government for its alleged failure to prevent post-poll violence in West Bengal and ordered the National Human Rights Commission to probe all such complaints in the eastern state. A five-judge bench of the High Court in Kolkata, led by acting chief...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
IndiaBirmingham Star

PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM on Sunday. In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat"Yesterday, Prime Minister shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode that contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In a tweet, Prime Minister wrote, "Let us reiterate our commitment to ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace."Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" is heard in every household like casual discussions with elders while he also urged the party workers to listen to the programme with co-workers of their booths.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. "Sometimes this 'wolf warrior' sentiment can get out of hand," Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP. "(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious.