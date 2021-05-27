Cancel
Blinken claims progress in effort to boost Gaza truce

By SAMY MAGDY, JOSEF FEDERMAN The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast mission Wednesday, winning valuable diplomatic support and hundreds of millions of dollars of pledges from Arab allies as he moved to shore up the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers.

