Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, 2002's Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, follows the journey of a young stallion born into a herd of wild horses. He eventually grows up to become the leader of the herd. Fifteen years after the movie's release, DreamWorks Animation teamed up with Netflix to bring an animated series, Spirit Riding Free, to the streaming channel. From May 2017 to the end of 2020, the series had twelve seasons and seventy-eight episodes. This month, a second film, Spirit Untamed, is being released, again by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures.