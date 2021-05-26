Vanessa Redgrave

Thomas Ian Nicholas, who has appeared in television shows and movies ranging from Who’s the Boss to A Kid in King Arthur’s Court and American Pie, has seen plenty of weed and alcohol use during his formative years as child star. Nicholas, now 40, recently opened up in an interview with Vice about the things he saw and did, sometimes at a tender age, during his earliest TV- and movie-making days. Demi Lovato on sobriety: ‘A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody’ A too-stoned-on-edibles Seth Rogen knew it was time to leave the Golden Globes when ‘Walter White’ asked: ‘Are you okay?’ Dog the Bounty Hunter unleashes new CBD-infused products What sort of things? Well, there was the time that, after making A Kid in King Arthur’s Court , he shared his first beer (a pint of Guinness) with Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, post production, at a pub in England. This was despite Nicholas being 14 and underage at the time, according to Vice . When accompanied by an adult, the drinking age for beer in the U.K. is technically 16, it reports. There was also the time that Nicholas, while earlier working on the same film in Hungary, watched Daniel Craig and Art Malik, also part of the “Kid” cast, collect a whole lot of wild weed. This time, the underage star did not partake. “I’m pretty sure they filled up a bathtub with it and dried it out. And they said it was terrible,” he relayed. Perhaps, it was hemp. There was no booze or weed, though, during his movie debut in 1993’s Rookie of the Year , Vice reports. That’s likely a good thing given that he starred with Gary Busey, long known for his drug use, accidents and wild antics , since no newbie would likely…