Movies

Vanessa Redgrave

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago

Vanessa Redgrave Not Starring Opposite Kevin Spacey in Franco Nero’s Italian Film. Vanessa Redgrave will not star opposite Kevin Spacey in the Italian film L’Uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent…. Vanessa Redgrave Urges Businesses to Aid Struggling...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
MoviesCollider

‘Georgetown’ Review: Vanessa Redgrave Is a Great Partner-in-Crime for Director Christoph Waltz

At first glance, Georgetown seems like an obvious project for actor Christoph Waltz to choose as his feature directing debut. It’s got a great leading role that allows Waltz to indulge in the kind of charming malice at which he excels. But when you look closer, you can see the appeal is really in the relationship Waltz has with his legendary leading lady, Vanessa Redgrave. Although the opening of Georgetown would lead you to suspect that this is a typical marriage-gone-wrong drama featuring a conniving husband who takes advantage of his innocent wife, Redgrave is far from a passive character here, and the spark she brings to the role is what gives Georgetown its life. Waltz still gets the flash and delectable chicanery that endeared him to audiences in Quentin Tarantino’s movies, but the movie holds together because of how he explores a marriage made not out of love but out of ego.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Vanessa Redgrave distances herself from new Kevin Spacey film directed by her husband

Vanessa Redgrave is distancing herself from the newly announced Kevin Spacey movie that’s being directed by the English actress’ husband. The “Julia” star’s representatives have addressed her name being tied to director and star Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God,” which in Italian is known as “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” Variety reported Wednesday.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Vanessa Redgrave Not Starring Opposite Kevin Spacey in Franco Nero’s Italian Film

Vanessa Redgrave will not star opposite Kevin Space in the Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, translated as The Man Who Drew God. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God. While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film,” a rep for Redgrave said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
Moviesimdb.com

Vanessa Redgrave Won’t Appear in Kevin Spacey’s Comeback Film, Only Discussed a Role

Vanessa Redgrave has issued a statement through a representative confirming she is not involved with the upcoming movie “The Man Who Drew God,” which has ignited an industry firestorm this week as it will mark Kevin Spacey’s first movie since several allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him starting in 2017. The film was announced May 24 with Franco Nero directing and starring in the lead role, Spacey starring in the supporting role of a police detective and actress, and Nero’s wife Redgrave also starring in the movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Joan Allen: ‘John Malkovich or Nicolas Cage? I think they’re on an equal plane of eccentricity’

Joan Allen was promised that the tiger wouldn’t eat her. “He was very sedated,” she remembers of the co-star she famously pawed in the 1986 thriller, Manhunter. “Of course, the whole film crew was behind a chain link fence,” she adds, with a dramatic roll of her eyes. “I kept saying: he’s out, right? He’s really out?” It was a cinematic baptism by fire. The star of The Crucible, Face/Off and the Bourne movies was playing a blind woman on a date with a serial killer. It was one of her first leading roles and, naturally, she was terrified. But...
CelebritiesGrazia

Rising Star Lola Petticrew On Proud Parents, Coping Mechanisms And Playing Jane Seymour

It would be no exaggeration to claim that many young actors would kill for a role in a hyped TV drama. But for Lola Petticrew, it's a matter of being spoiled for choice. Having kicked off 2021 with a major role in Bloodlands, the Jed Mercurio crime thriller starring James Nesbitt, Lola also featured in the BBC's acclaimed Three Families. But now, they are about to be become TV royalty: as Jane Seymour, third wife of Henry VIII, in Channel 5's much anticipated new royal drama Anne Boleyn. One wonders where they found the time.
MoviesVulture

Cruella Is the Girl-Bossification of the Madwoman

That Cruella is an atrocity with neither purpose nor soul shouldn’t come as a surprise. It is, after all, another in a long line of IP mining nostalgia and better works of the past that Disney is more than happy to keep churning out. Hollywood is an industry too myopic to understand its past and too inert to move into a more artistically dynamic future. But it’s the way this tepid film operates that makes it galling.
Performing ArtsPlaybill

Jake Gyllenhaal, Lea Salonga, Vanessa Williams, More Set for

A host of stage and screen stars will join forces for Broadway’s Best Shows' Show of Titles, featuring 20 title tunes from Broadway musicals, to benefit The Actors Fund. The concert will be live streamed on Stellar June 8 at 8 PM ET and available on demand for a limited time after its premiere.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

BBC host Vanessa Feltz ‘absolutely horrified’ by contents of Dyson report

BBC presenter Vanessa Feltz says she is “absolutely horrified” by the Panorama interview scandal, but hopes the broadcaster’s work during the pandemic proves it is still a valuable institution. Lord Dyson’s blistering report criticised the methods journalist Martin Bashir used to secure his bombshell 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of...
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Drinking with Kate Winslet and watching Daniel Craig fill a bathtub with weed. Such is the life of a 1990s child star

Thomas Ian Nicholas, who has appeared in television shows and movies ranging from Who’s the Boss to A Kid in King Arthur’s Court and American Pie, has seen plenty of weed and alcohol use during his formative years as child star. Nicholas, now 40, recently opened up in an interview with Vice about the things he saw and did, sometimes at a tender age, during his earliest TV- and movie-making days. Demi Lovato on sobriety: ‘A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody’ A too-stoned-on-edibles Seth Rogen knew it was time to leave the Golden Globes when ‘Walter White’ asked: ‘Are you okay?’ Dog the Bounty Hunter unleashes new CBD-infused products What sort of things? Well, there was the time that, after making A Kid in King Arthur’s Court , he shared his first beer (a pint of Guinness) with Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, post production, at a pub in England. This was despite Nicholas being 14 and underage at the time, according to Vice . When accompanied by an adult, the drinking age for beer in the U.K. is technically 16, it reports. There was also the time that Nicholas, while earlier working on the same film in Hungary, watched Daniel Craig and Art Malik, also part of the “Kid” cast, collect a whole lot of wild weed. This time, the underage star did not partake. “I’m pretty sure they filled up a bathtub with it and dried it out. And they said it was terrible,” he relayed. Perhaps, it was hemp. There was no booze or weed, though, during his movie debut in 1993’s Rookie of the Year , Vice reports. That’s likely a good thing given that he starred with Gary Busey, long known for his drug use, accidents and wild antics , since no newbie would likely…
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ & ‘Love Boat’ Star Gavin MacLeod Dead at 90

Gavin MacLeod — a veteran TV actor, famous for roles on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” — has died … TMZ has learned. MacLeod passed away overnight early Saturday morning at his home in Palm Desert, CA — where he was surrounded by loved ones and caretakers … this according to Gavin’s nephew, Mark See. We’re told he’d been in and out of the hospital these last few months with varying illnesses — and it’s unclear what exactly might’ve caused his death in the end.
Celebritiespilotonline.com

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, a sitcom veteran who played seaman “Happy” Haines on “McHale’s Navy,” Murray on “Mary Tyler Moore” and the very different, vaguely patrician Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. He was 90. MacLeod’s nephew, Mark See, confirmed his death to Variety. MacLeod died in the early morning...
Entertainmenttheartsdesk.com

Walden, Harold Pinter Theatre review – where’s the emotion?

Drink to the future: Gemma Arterton and Lydia Wilson in ‘Walden’. Johan Persson. There’s something definitely inspiring about producer Sonia Friedman’s decision to reopen one of her prime West End venues with a season, called RE:EMERGE, of three new plays. The first drama is American playwright Amy Berryman’s ambitious debut, Walden, and this will be followed later in June by Yasmin Joseph’s J’Ouvert and then in July by Joseph Charlton’s Anna X. With top directors and excellent casts, this is a vote of confidence in the power of new work from one of our best producers. Berryman’s Walden, for example, is directed by Ian Rickson — who curates the season — and stars the ever-watchable Gemma Arterton.
Celebritiesthemusichall.org

Classic Hollywood: Gable & Niven: Star-crossed Stars

Like us mere mortals, actors form close friendships, too. Myrna Loy and William Powell shared a tight bond, on screen and off. Before they were legends, James Stewart and Henry Fonda were roommates and lifelong BFFs. But when it comes to bromances – and tragic coincidences – few tales top the 25-year friendship of Clark Gable and David Niven.