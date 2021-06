– UK companies are receiving more buyout offers than at any time in the last 20 years, sparking complaints from some fund managers that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are not being adequately valued, reported the Financial Times (paywall). Last weekend, British supermarket Morrison’s rejected a £5.5 bn ($7.7 bn) offer from private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Buyout firms have put 13 UK companies ‘into play’ so far this year, the largest number since 1999.