Regardless of how many horrific crimes they have committed, people still find themselves endlessly fascinated by serial killers, with the upcoming film No Man of God exploring the relationship between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier. RLJE Films has secured the rights to distribute the film, as they plan to unveil it in theaters this August. This marks only one of the most recent explorations of Bundy, as Zac Efron previously starred in a biopic about the killer, as well as Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes chronicling his crimes. Stay tuned for details on the release of No Man of God before it lands in theaters this August.