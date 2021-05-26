Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Luca Guadagnino

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

How the Directors of ‘The Truffle Hunters’ Captured a Vanishing World. The directors of the Oscar best documentary hopeful spent years winning the trust of the secret cadre of men (and their dogs) who spend their lives searching for the white, edible gold in Northern…. Movie News. Feb 2, 2021...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Urge#The Truffle Hunters#Movie Reviews#San Sebastian#Film Star#Documentary Festival#The Secret Cadre Of Men#Movie News#Bones All#Italian#Hbo#American#General News Sep#Drama#Picturesque Italy#Dreams#Shoemaker#President#Review#Tv Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny Join Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny have joined Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Taylor Russell in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Stuhlbarg played the father to Elio, Chalamet’s character in Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green have also boarded the ensemble cast for the U.S.-set Bones and All, a coming-of-age horror tale now in production.
MoviesDeadline

Luca Guadagnino On Reuniting With Timothée Chalamet, Moving Away From ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel & Adding Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon Green And More To His First U.S. Film ‘Bones And All’

EXCLUSIVE: On lunch break Thursday in the first day of shooting of his first U.S.-set film Bones And All, director Luca Guadagnino talked about seizing the chance to reunite with Call Me By Your Name cohorts Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, latter of whom he added to cast along with André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese (the Guadagnino-created HBO series We Are Who We Are), and David Gordon Green — yes, the Halloween director. They join previously announced Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance.
MoviesCollider

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ Starts Principal Photography and Adds Cast Members Like Director David Gordon Green in His First Acting Role

Luca Guadagnino has started principal photography on his first film set in the United States, Bones and All, and added a number of new cast members. Among the new additions are Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, and director David Gordon Green in his first acting role. They will share the screen alongside the previously announced Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance.
MoviesComing Soon!

Mark Rylance Joins Luca Guadagnino’s Romantic Horror Pic Bones & All

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winner Mark Rylance has officially signed on to join Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of Bones & All, based on Camille DeAngelis’ romantic horror novel of the same name. The acclaimed English actor will be joining previously announced lead stars Taylor Russell (Escape Room) and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, who are currently filming the project in New York.
Movies/Film

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ Cast Adds Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and…David Gordon Green?

This week, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino began production on his first movie shot in the United States. It’s called Bones and All, and it stars Timothée Chalamet (Little Women, Dune) and Taylor Russell (Waves, Lost in Space) as two lovers traveling across the country. But Guadagnino has just added a whole slew of additional actors to the cast, and while there are some terrific names among them, one name stands out as a slightly odd choice: David Gordon Green, the director of movies like Pineapple Express and 2018’s Halloween.
MoviesVice

The Call Me By Your Name sequel has been cancelled

Be it Chromatica Oreos or validation from an ex who low-key wishes you were dead, we all want things that are truly terrible for us. Top of that list is a sequel to Call Me By Your Name: Luca Guadagnino’s gay catnip movie that catapulted our king Timothée Chalamet to fame and catalysed close to half-a-decade of queer appropriation and age-gap discourse, all the while remaining an unbothered masterpiece. Well, good news for all of those who were prepared to get their knickers in a twist once again: Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name sequel, teased for three years by him and his cast, sounds like it’s been shelved.
MoviesFirst Showing

CANNES 2021

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the. taking place this July, they've confirmed an intriguing and compelling set of films made by the finest filmmakers hailing from all over the world. Cannes is ready to return after cancelling last year, despite announcing their 2020 selection anyway, with a focus on safety this year as thousands of movie lovers return to the South of France to watch new films. We'll be there! Wouldn't miss it for anything, except of course a global pandemic. This year's 2021 line-up includes new films by Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Sean Baker (Red Rocket), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Mia Hansen-Love (Bergman Island), Todd Haynes (Velvet Underground), Justin Kurzel (Nitram), Jacques Audiard (Paris 13th District), and many others. There will likely be a few additions last minute - Thierry Frémaux has also hinted that the big Hollywood blockbuster hasn't been revealed just yet. See the full list of 2021 films below.
MoviesNew York Post

Cannes 2021 lineup: Adam Driver, Timothée Chalamet, Sean Penn, more

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup of films from big-name auteurs — including Wes Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, Mia Hansen-Løve and Sean Penn — for its 74th edition, an in-person, summertime event that aims to make a stirring return in July after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Sean Baker, Andrea Arnold, Mia Hanson-Love, Asghar Farhadi New Films Announced For 2021 Cannes Film Festival

After a pandemic-induced delay of 14 months, cinema is returning to la Croisette. This July the 74th Festival de Cannes will finally take place and we now know what films will join the previously announced titles “The French Dispatch,” “Annette” and “Benedetta.” And if you’re fans of filmmakers such as Andrea Arnold, Sean Baker, Asghar Farhadi, François Ozon, Mia Hanson-Love, Justin Kurzel, Jacques Audiard, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul you should be very excited.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

The Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival has announced its line-up for its 2021 incarnation. President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux announced the 61 titles for the festival, which will run from July 6-17 2021. Spike Lee is president of the jury – a role he was supposed to take on...
Cincinnati, OHmoversmakers.org

Film production resumes in Cincinnati with Guadagnino-Chalamet feature

Production starts this week in the Cincinnati area on “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalamet – their first collaboration since the Academy Award-nominated 2017 feature, “Call Me by Your Name.”. The film also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Sharon Stone, Delroy Lindo, Bryan Cranston to Serve on Tribeca Film Festival Jury

Sharon Stone, Patricia Arquette, Sanaa Lathan, Warrington Hudlin, Delroy Lindo, Elijah Wood, Bryan Cranston, Andre Holland, Margaret Cho and Hari Nef will serve as jury members for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Tribeca, running from June 9 to June 20, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. More from Variety. The jurors...
Ohio Statetuipster.com

"Bones & All," Luca Guadagnino's first U.S. movie, is now filming in Ohio. The full cast: Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper.

Luca Guadagnino Teases ‘Heartbreaking’ Timothée Chalamet Reunion, but ‘Call Me’ Sequel in Doubt. Guadagnino says Chalamet’s role in his new movie is “endearing and heartbreaking.”. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. The United States Senate is the only game in the world where a score can...
MoviesMovieWeb

Mads Mikkelsen Teases Epic Wizard Battle in Fantastic Beasts 3 That Took 3 Weeks to Film

Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (due to be portrayed for the first time by Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen following Johnny Depp's controversial departure) will go head-to-head in the Fantastic Beasts 3 finale, it has now been revealed. During a recent interview with Mikkelsen, these details of the movie's climactic wizard battle were teased, revealing that the actor battled Redmayne "for three weeks straight for the epic ending."
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Lucas Till

‘MacGyver’ Grad Lucas Till Joins Lee Daniels’ FX Drama. MacGyver star Lucas Till has booked his follow-up role. The actor has a co-starring role in Lee Daniels’ FX pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door. Nafessa Williams, Nathan Darrow and Tom Irwin…. Why Lucas Till Was Born to Play...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Clips: Luca, Cruella, Loki, Conjuring

Disney and Pixar have released a new featurette for their Italy-set coming-of-age feature “Luca” which follows a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides with his newfound best friend. All the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from...