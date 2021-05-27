Writers wanted Riker and Troi to get married in season 7
After having spent six seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation in an uncertain relationship, Commander Riker and Counselor Troi were meant to have their happily ever after beginning in season seven of the series. According to Screenrant, René Echevarria, who was one of the series’ writers, and other members of the writing staff wanted Riker and Troi to get back together and tie the knot during the show’s final season.redshirtsalwaysdie.com