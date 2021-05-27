Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Writers wanted Riker and Troi to get married in season 7

By Rachel Carrington
redshirtsalwaysdie.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter having spent six seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation in an uncertain relationship, Commander Riker and Counselor Troi were meant to have their happily ever after beginning in season seven of the series. According to Screenrant, René Echevarria, who was one of the series’ writers, and other members of the writing staff wanted Riker and Troi to get back together and tie the knot during the show’s final season.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Berman
Person
Jonathan Frakes
Person
Michael Dorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: John de Lancie Deconstructs Q from ST: TNG to Picard

While treading carefully around spoilers, Star Trek actor John de Lancie's offered a few teases on what's to come for the omnipotent Q, a character he's played for almost 35 years since The Next Generation in its pilot episode "Encounter at Farpoint" in 1987. As referenced in the first season two teaser for the Paramount+ series for its sequel Star Trek: Picard, "The trial never ends" is what Q tells Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart). The plot of "Farpoint" is Q putting humanity on trial for its past crimes with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise D making its case for the defense.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

John de Lancie says Jonathan Frakes makes filming Star Trek: Picard a “party”

John de Lancie is filming Star Trek: Picard with Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, and Brent Spiner. Star Trek: Picard is getting a lot of great press from John de Lancie, who will be returning to the show as “Q” in the upcoming second season of the show. Besides gushing about Patrick Stewart, de Lancie has also taken to talking about how good it is to work with Brent Spiner again but it was Jonathan Frakes who has the most positive things to say.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard Is Making One Huge Change To Seven Of Nine

Star Trek: Picard fans may have expected things would get wacky in Season 2 after it was announced that John de Lancie's Q would be a part of the new season, and now we may finally have an idea of what he'll be up to. Time is being played with in Season 2 of the Paramount+ sci-fi series, and it would appear that means changes are coming for all the Picard crew, but most of all Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine.
Celebritiesdailystartreknews.com

Star Trek actors Kitty Swink, Armin Shimerman and Jonathan Frakes share their stories at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s “Voices in Action” event

JUNE 15, 2021 - On Monday, Star Trek actors Armin Shimerman, Kitty Swink, and Jonathan Frakes hosted the Voices in Action inaugural event, launching the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s (PanCAN) Action Week 2021. The virtual event was free to stream and featured moving stories from families and individuals affected by pancreatic cancer, encouraging viewers to reach out to Congress for their support in researching the disease.
Relationshipsbolnews.com

Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are getting married?

Emerging actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Zainab Shabbir and actor Usama Khan’s marriage news is circulating on social media. According to details, the news is circulating on social media about actress Zainab and actor Usama that the two will soon tie the knot. They both have also exchanged love messages...
Relationshipsnewspotng.com

“Fans putting pressure on me to get married” – Seyi Shay

Nigerian female artiste, Seyi Shay has spoken about the pressure she has been getting as regards marriage. Seyi Shay in a statement disclosed that her fans are putting pressure on her to get married and have kids. The singer who is also a judge on the Nigerian Idol reality show...
Relationship Advice96krock.com

Does a Married Guy Want a Wedding With His Two Girlfriends?

Marcos Santos Silva and his wife, Daniela, have an “open” marriage. A couple of years ago, while at a party, Marcos met Jessica & Kamila…and they hit it off. Now, Marcos splits his time with his wife and two kids, and the two ladies he calls his “girlfriends,” and whom he wants to have a wedding with, as well. After that, he says the next step is “moving in together soon.”
TV Seriesnewsfinale.com

So I Married an Anti-Fan Season 2: Is it Happening?

So I Married an Anti-Fan stars the famous Choi Tae Joon and Choi Soo Young. Both of them are present as the lead roles in this show. The series is based on a webtoon, which has the same name. But, the adaptations of the show does not end here. There is also a Chinese webtoon based on the same name and stars Exo’s Chanyeol.
TV & VideosStarTrek.com

Which Star Trek Is This?

Are you a Star Trek expert? Have you seen every single series? Could you identify which Star Trek you’re watching by a single frame? This quiz is for you. All you have to do is match the pictures with the Star Trek series that they are from. It will start out easy and get more obscure as you go. See if you can get at least 20 correct!
CelebritiesComicBook

Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Says Husband Colin Jost Refused to Help Her Rehearse Because of Spoilers

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had the chance to be in the same city while she was filming Black Widow, as Jost was filming Tom and Jerry at the same time. That's a rarity in the movie business, but if you think Jost was getting spoilers on what was happening next in the MCU all throughout, you would be mistaken, and it was Jost who didn't want them. In a new interview with People, Johansson revealed that Jost avoids spoilers whenever he can, and he wouldn't even rehearse lines with Johansson during filming if it was going to reveal spoilers about the movie, and he would frequently check in about them.
TV Serieshot1029.com

GROWN-ISH Season 4 Teaser: Who’s Getting Married

‘Grown-ish’ Season 4 Trailer Released The teaser for the fourth season of Grown-ish has been released and it seems like someone is getting married. For the 30-second teaser, we see the crew headed to Mexico for vacation, and apparently, someone is tying the knot. There are also ripped pinatas, empty margarita glasses, a veil, and a wedding cake. Season four premieres on Freeform on July 8. Who do you think will be getting married?
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Hot 104.7

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Already Get Married?

They may be one of the music industry's hottest power couples, but are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already hitched?. That's the question on fans' minds after the pair were photographed by Page Six over the weekend in Santa Monica, California. In the photos published by the media outlet, the "Rich Girl" singer appears to be wearing a diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Monica West marks herself a writer to watch with debut novel ‘Revival Season’

Throughout the centuries, faith healing — the practice of curing a person mentally or physically with the help of divine intervention — has been popular across many religions. The method often involves prayer and chanting and rituals such as the laying-on of hands. Although the evidence for such healing is debated, books and movies based on this and other related topics tend to attract public attention. A prime example is “Elmer Gantry,” a controversial 1920s novel written by Nobel Laureate Sinclair Lewis. The story concerns a corrupt preacher who joins a devout woman and her revivalist church, with tragic consequences. A movie adaptation, released in 1960, won several Academy Awards and continues to draw viewers.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harrison Ford crashed at age 78 and left the shooting of Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford is a living legend of film history at 78 years old and is currently filming Indiana Jones 5. Although his age does not prevent him from remaining current in acting, sometimes it plays a trick on him: this Wednesday it became known that the recordings of the award-winning actor in the film had to be suspended due to an accident he suffered. What happened?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Writers Room Revealed; S06E06 Preview

Before we get into this week's preview for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow (one that takes things to even higher time-twisty levels), it feels only appropriate that we look to the future ourselves- in this case, the seventh season and the folks who will be penning our Legends' future adventures. Executive producer Keto Shimizu announced via Twitter earlier this week that Paiman Kalayeh and Mercedes M. Valle were joining the writers' room. In addition, LeahLame and Emily F. Cheever are now support staffers, with Lauren Fields as new SC, Dan Park as new SA, and former SA Ian Parker now their WA.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

If You Want to Be a Great Writer, Steal Like Great Writers

I’m a professional creativity thief, and I’m no longer shy about it. For my first novel, I stole tons of ideas from George R.R. Martin’s popular ASoIaF series. The characters, the world, and the plot of my story all had been influenced by Martin’s work. I wasted many hours overthinking...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Kylie Jenner wants to marry 'one day'

Kylie Jenner wants to get married "one day". The 23-year-old reality star - who has sparked speculation she's reunited with Travis Scott, the father of her three-year-old daughter Stormi - insisted she isn't "thinking about" settling down just yet but she hopes a wedding will feature in her future. She...
Immigrationtalesbuzz.com

Hugh Grant denies getting married for ‘passport reasons’

Hugh Grant is issuing a correction to the internet about his marriage. The British actor made headlines in 2018 when he tied the knot for the first time at age 57. Now, he’s clearing up gossip about that union to Anna Eberstein, with whom he shares three children. The Four...