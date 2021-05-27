Letter: Urging support for AB 1400

Recently a friend, who is living in an assisted living facility, fell and injured herself. She needed a wheelchair and some other medical supplies, and what she needed most was someone to help a few hours of the day with daily living needs such as transfers, driving to appointments, and doing laundry. If the legislation Guaranteed Health Care for All, AB 1400, CalCare in the California legislature had been passed and implemented my friend would have been able to receive home health care, including health care provided in an assisted living facility (Chapter 4 Benefits #5).