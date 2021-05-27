Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against San Diego

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

San Diego Padres (32-18, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-25, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +109, Padres -128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Diego will play on Thursday.

The Brewers are 11-14 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Padres have gone 14-8 away from home. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the lineup with a mark of .361.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Austin Adams earned his first victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 for San Diego. Brent Suter registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 13 extra base hits and is batting .197.

Cronenworth leads the Padres with 56 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .189 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Manny Machado: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Derek Fisher
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Keone Kela
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Trey Wingenter
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Matt Strahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Era#The National League#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Associated Press#Left Hamstring#Over Under
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 10, Braves 9

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Avisail Garcia smacked a two-run home run in the fifth.
MLBMLB

Notes: Lauer optioned; Yelich, Hiura updates

MILWAUKEE – On paper it was a demotion for Eric Lauer when the Brewers optioned the left-hander to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, but manager Craig Counsell said it sets up Lauer to play a more prominent role in the weeks ahead. Lauer was sent down after pitching three innings of...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/14/21

Atlanta Braves (17-20) at Milwaukee Brewers (20-18) MLB Baseball: Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:10 pm (American Family Field) Drew Smyly (1-2) (6.12) vs. Adrian Houser (3-3) (3.44) The Line: Milwaukee Brewers -124 / Atlanta Braves +114 --- Over/Under: 8 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Atlanta Braves and...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

The Brewers fall to Atlanta 6-3

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves sported camouflage caps and helmets tonight as they squared off in the first of three games in Milwaukee. Adrian Houser took the mound for the Brew Crew, and Drew Smyly started for the Braves. Brewers’ fans are probably getting a bit spoiled with...
MLBFanSided

Nolan Arenado becomes heckling Padres fan’s worst nightmare (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado sends fear into San Diego Padres fans after hitting a two-run home run on Sunday. The St. Louis Cardinals have not had the greatest time in California, as they have lost the first two games of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Entering Sunday night, the Cardinals were outscored by the Padres 18-7. The Cardinals may not even out the scoring, but third baseman Nolan Arenado got the team on the board first on Sunday.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/16/21: Cardinals @ Padres

The Padres secured the series victory last night with a massive 13-3 victory over the Cards and will look to complete the sweep this evening. Start time is 4:00 p.m.. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will be facing Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA). Starting Lineup. Similar lineup as last...
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres sweep Cardinals with 5-3 decision

The Padres (24-17) entered their three-game series against the NL Central-leading Cardinals (23-18) down four starters and five total players in all. Despite the odds leaning heavily towards St. Louis’ favor, the fill-ins for the Friars capitalized on their limited opportunities and helped San Diego complete the sweep with a 5-3 decision at Petco Park on Sunday evening.
MLBchatsports.com

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras for his ninth save.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3

There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a weekend they will try to forget, the Cardinals were swept...
MLBColumbia Missourian

Cardinals lose 5-3 to Padres, swept in series

SAN DIEGO — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch-hit RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBktvo.com

The Cardinals fall to the Padres 5 to 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep. San Diego has been bolstered...
MLBperutribune.com

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBDaily Telegram

Brewers outlast Braves to avoid sweep

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta gave the host Milwaukee Brewers a terrific performance as they avoided a sweep by holding off the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday afternoon. Milwaukee, which had lost its previous three games, had an 8-0 lead before lifting Peralta for the seventh. Atlanta put up seven in the inning but fell short of completing the rally.
MLBKSDK

Padres sweep Cardinals in San Diego for first time since 2012

SAN DIEGO — Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3. There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a...
MLBDaily Tribune

Brewers Podcast: Are there any solutions for this struggling offense?

Brewers beat reporter Todd Rosiak joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss Milwaukee's scuffling offense, and if there are any possible in-house solutions to fix it. How long will Jackie Bradley Jr. be in the lineup with his struggling bat (and can you afford to lose his flashy glove)? Is hitting coach Andy Haines' job in jeopardy? How concerned should the Brewers be about Luis Urias' defensive issues, especially after a rough day Sunday when the offense finally came around? What's up with Brent Suter? After itemizing the reasons why the Brewers might just never get a no-hitter again earlier this year, suddenly it looks within reach.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Keone Kela: Will seek second opinion

Kela will travel to Texas on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injured right arm, the Associated Press reports. Kela went on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to what was deemed a strained right forearm. He doesn't appear to be anywhere close to making a return, and the decision to seek a second opinion on the injury makes for an ominous outlook. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Sunday that the team will provide an update on Kela following the results of the second opinion, per 97.3 The Fan.
MLBrotoballer.com

Fantasy Baseball Trade Targets for Week 7

Sometimes fantasy baseball can resemble the stock market. You want the best portfolio of players without having to pay too much for them. Sometimes to achieve the optimal team, you need to make trades. The best way to gain added value is to trade away an over-performing player for one in a rut. This way, you reap the benefits of a stud player hitting their stride as you get to watch the other person look for answers. The tricky part is assessing which players are trending which way.