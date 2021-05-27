Global Medical Tourism Market to Reach US$ 154.4 BN by 2027, CAGR of Over 10.5%

The fire testing market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.96 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2019 to 2027. The fire testing market is primarily driven by the increasing need to adhere to the stringent fire compliances and regulations. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the presence of counterfeit products in the market are the major factors that might hinder the growth of the fire testing market. Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the latest equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent times. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe; thus, positively impacting the fire testing market.