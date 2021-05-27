Global Medical Tourism Market to Reach US$ 154.4 BN by 2027, CAGR of Over 10.5%
Report on the global medical tourism market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global medical tourism market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global medical tourism market during the forecast period.www.medgadget.com