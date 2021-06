Starting in 2023, the Ligue 1 table will look at lot different from what fans have been used to for years. Although the latest iteration of Ligue 1 football isn't upon us just yet, the league's organizers are quite busy effecting some big changes that will be taking place just a couple years down the line. The 2020/21 campaign was a very exciting one for fans as Lille won their first title in a decade, thus ending PSG's largely undisputed reign as champions of France.