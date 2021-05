When the Walt Disney Company bought Lucasfilm in 2012 it came with the promise of a massive expansion of the galaxy far, far away. We've seen that expansion take place in film, and on television, and perhaps most impressively, in the theme parks. Of all the various corners of Disney's empire that are represented at Walt Disney World, none are quite as impressive as what has been done with Star Wars. Not only does the franchise have its own land inside one of the Orlando parks, it's one of the largest and most immersive spaces Disney has ever attempted.