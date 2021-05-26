newsbreak-logo
New Jungle Cruise Experience To Open July 16th at Disneyland

parksavers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Guests have missed the back side of water, hippos that wiggle their ears and skippers with a pun for every river bend, we have exciting news!. Jungle Cruise will reopen July 16, 2021 at Disneyland park, with an updated experience that welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more of the humor, wildlife and skipper heart that makes this classic attraction a favorite.

