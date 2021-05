The following is a statement from Speaker of the the House Clay Schexnayder. “As elected members of the legislature, it is our duty to continually prioritize the needs of our state over and above the needs or desires of any one individual. With this in mind and with careful consideration, I have decided to remove Representative Ray Garofalo as the Chairman of the Louisiana House Education Committee. Representative Mark Wright, Vice Chairman of the Committee, will temporarily serve as chair for the remainder of this session. This decision comes after Representative Garofalo’s refusal to mitigate the ongoing situation.