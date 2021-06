If you sit back and think about it, we should’ve probably all seen this Manchester City vs. Chelsea matchup coming in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. And how ironic it is that in the same year that the ill-fated (but not yet defunct) Super League concept was thrust upon the soccer world, that fans are now treated to a final showcasing two of the deepest pockets in global soccer — in fact, two Super League founders before they withdrew under public pressure.