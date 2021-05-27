Remarks of Resident Coordinator Thailand for Girl in ICT Day 2021 Closing Ceremony

Studio Anton Hendrik Denys and Steen Architecten collaborated to bring color and comfort to the offices of AE Architects for Business & ICT located in Leuven, Belgium. Tucked away in an industrial zone in central Belgium, a wavy silver-coloured facade and a vibrant wild garden instantly mesmerise passers-by. Together with soft ivory-coloured windows, doors, and louvres, the reflective structure instantly lights up its surroundings, even on the most gloomy days. Contrary to what one might think, this is a complete transformation of an existing office building. The old structure was stripped to its core and re-erected by Studio Anton Hendrik Denys, who took on the complete interior, exterior, furniture, and landscape design. With collaborating architect Steen Architecten they created a permanent office for IT-consultant AE that simultaneously serves as a conference and event centre for various external companies. It’s a place where people can eat, drink, and gather in an uncommon yet welcoming environment.