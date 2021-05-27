Cancel
Remarks of Resident Coordinator Thailand for Girl in ICT Day 2021 Closing Ceremony

UN News Centre
 7 days ago

I am delighted to be here with all of you again, this time at the Closing Ceremony of the Girls in ICT Day initiative. Over 100 young women have spent a month investing in their futures, and it is so inspiring to see how you are planning on applying the new STEM skills, enhanced digital skills, and strengthened ability to safely access ICT.

thailand.un.org
#Ict#Mobile Banking#Resident Coordinator#Technology Education#Education Technology#Youth Digital#School Education#Grace Milk#Un#Covid#Nbtc#Ict Day Initiative#Ict Training#Innovation#Students#Higher Education#Digital Skills#Women#Stem#Research
