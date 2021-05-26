Tango Card Helps Businesses Drive Consumer and Employee Engagement with Gift Cards

In a Nutshell: People like to feel appreciated, whether it’s for a job well done or for being a valued customer. Rewards Genius®by Tango Card® makes it easy for businesses to configure, send, and track gift cards in one simple portal. With Rewards Genius, gift cards can easily be sent as rewards for employees, customers, and research participants. Tango Card prioritizes satisfaction, among the businesses that use the platform and the gift card recipients. And it engages both audiences to learn what they can gain from participating in the program and how they can improve it.