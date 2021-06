GENEVA (AP) — A unique trophy will go to the scorer of the best goal at this year's European Championship. It's a piece of Russian crypto-art animating an original work that will be destroyed. The first major soccer award taking the form of a non-fungible token is being created with tournament sponsor Gazprom. Mainstream interest in authenticated digital art peaked in March when a piece sold for $69.4 million. The original artwork will be created at a fan zone in St. Petersburg. The Russian city will host seven games at the tournament. It will be scanned and later destroyed but a fragment will also be given to the player.