Deadlights

Insidious is quiet and spooky at the beginning. But, it gradually becomes scarier and louder until the end when it becomes a little too crazy. But, this horror film has a great pace and is very creepy. Director James Wan (Saw) does not go for violence and gore, but is able to create this still tension with just using the sound of a door or a clock instead of machines that will rip your body apart. Wan deserves credit for trading buckets of blood for genuine chills and jolts.