Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Deadlights

hysteriamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivering one of the most unique releases of the year, Deadlights are back with their incredible second album The Uncanny Valley. EXCLUSIVE ALBUM PREMIERE: Dr Colossus // REDHOOK: Bad Apples, Bad Decisions and Great Tunes // GOJIRA: ThePower and the Passion // VOID OF VISION: Something Old, Something New REVIEWS: REDHOOK: Bad Decisions // DROPKICK MURPHYS: Turn Up That Dial // ROYAL BLOOD: Typhoons // GOJIRA: Fortitude // CLOWNS: Does It Matter? // THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES: When God Was Great.

www.hysteriamag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Low Teens#Their Finest#Typhoons#Thepower#90#Deadlights Music#Instrumentation#Bands#Exclusive Album Premiere#Moments#Vision#Lyrics#Gojira#Polaris Crowd#Uncanny Valley#Favourite Sonder#Minimalistic Qualities#Rhythm Sections#Apples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Borderlands Movie Teases First Look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith

We already know that the Borderlands movie is currently in production but we have yet to see the cast of the upcoming adaptation of the Gearbox game. Luckily, Jamie Lee Curtis decided to drop a teasing first look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith. Curtis posted the image on her official...
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Movie Review Rewind: Insidious (2011)

Insidious is quiet and spooky at the beginning. But, it gradually becomes scarier and louder until the end when it becomes a little too crazy. But, this horror film has a great pace and is very creepy. Director James Wan (Saw) does not go for violence and gore, but is able to create this still tension with just using the sound of a door or a clock instead of machines that will rip your body apart. Wan deserves credit for trading buckets of blood for genuine chills and jolts.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘America: The Motion Picture’ Trailer Has Channing Tatum As A Chainsaw-Wielding George Washington

This Fourth of July celebration coming is going to be wild. You think you’ve seen fireworks before? You think you’ve seen crowded parks? Considering we weren’t really able to celebrate the day last year, this one promises to be pretty special. And Netflix is offering its viewers something to commemorate the occasion: the R-rated animated film America: The Motion Picture, which takes a comical, wildly-revisionist take on the founding of this country.
TV & Videosbaltimoregaylife.com

Netflix’s ‘Absurde: The Motion Picture’ Trailer with Channing Tatum

With a mega-star, America: The Motion Picture by director Matt Thompson will release at the end of June. Netflix has now revealed its first trailer. It’s already clear that this is going to be a comedy. Netflix describes itself as the animated movie: George Washington uses a chainsaw and his friend Sam Adams loves beer. Together they want to defeat the British in this comic about the American Revolution.
MoviesGizmodo

Thor: Love and Thunder

There’s new reports of some sneaky spies coming to Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Get a look at Paramount’s latest Spongebob spinoff. Loki teases more chaos and costume changes than you can shake a dagger at. Plus, Disney+ Moon Knight set pictures. Spoilers get!. Thor: Love and Thunder. During a recent interview...
Moviesleedaily.com

Mark Wahlberg Discovers A Mystical Secret In Trailer for Infinite

Mark Wahlberg highlights in “Infinite” as a guy bothered by a history he can’t remember. The actual summary reveals that his cast is “self-medicated and on the edge of a subconscious analysis” while further being “asked by a mysterious group that call themselves ‘Infinites.'”. Why are they chasing him? Well,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk Drops Lana WWE Firing Bombshell

The former WWE star CM Punk apparently reacted to the latest cuts of the talents from the company. The list saw some shocking releases as it included the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Santana Garrett, Buddy Murphy and Ruby Riott. CM Punk reacts to the release. The recent...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix movie from Noah Baumbach casts Jodie Turner-Smith alongside Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

Jodie Turner-Smith is set to join filmmaker Noah Baumbach's new Netflix movie, Deadline reports. She'll join Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the upcoming drama. The movie will be an adaptation of the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which follows a year in the life of a professor who's been married five times to four women. Set in a midwestern college town, the book is described as chronicling contemporary family life combined with academic satire. As the only male cast member announced so far, we can guess that Driver will be playing the professor, but no roles have been confirmed yet.
Astronomycreators.com

Venus Costume Change Throws Love Scene in Flux

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're ready to like things and will find much worthy of your admiration. In fact, dozens of delights are in store for you, many of them sneaky, emerging from unassuming packages or surprising you from low-key moments. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Trials are often seen as...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jaden Smith & Madison Pettis Look Flirty On Night Out With His Sister Willow — Pics

Madison Pettis and Jaden Smith looked super sweet while spending some time together with Jaden’s sister, Willow, at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Check out the pics!. Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis have been in the spotlight since they were youngsters, and their friendship has lasted for years! The duo was spotted out on Tuesday night, June 1, enjoying some time together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The young stars, who are both 22 years old, looked super stylish as they were photographed close to one another.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares upsetting news with his fans

Al Roker has taken to Instagram to mourn the death of a beloved pillar of the community. The Today star paid a heartfelt tribute to Mary Woodruff following the news that she had passed away at the age of 104. WATCH: Today's Al Roker surprises daughter Leila during live chat.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman hilariously reveals how she realised Tinder profile was a catfish in viral TikTok

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after amusingly pointing out the way she was able to determine a potential Tinder match was a catfish.Last week, Tanith Gregory, who goes by the username @tanithgregory on the app, uploaded a video in which she showed a screenshot of a Tinder profile for a man named Andrew, which included a photo that was taken directly from a Google search for “Tim Johnson model”.The catfishing attempt was obvious because the person in question did not crop the screenshot they took of the Google results, meaning the top of the photo included the words...