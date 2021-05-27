Adventures on the Sesame Train

Think travel is all doom and gloom? Think again. Here are some exciting things happening in the world of tourism globally to remind us that great experiences await us. Applications are open for an opportunity to live in a Tuscan village for nine days from September 18-26, 2021. What’s the catch? They are looking for six professionals who can support Peccioli’s tourism growth. Good command of both English and Italian is essential, as are solid skills in at least one field among marketing and territorial communication, art and culture, outdoor and adventure, wellness and relaxation, food and wine. The medieval village is located about 50 km southwest of Florence and about 30 km southeast of Pisa, so if successful, you won’t be stuck for places to explore. peccioliworkingvillage.bandierearancioni.it.