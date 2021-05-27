Cancel
ROUNDUP: RC golfers wrap up near-perfect VOL season

By JONAMAR JACINTO
Manteca Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipon Christian’s boys golf team ended its one-season run in the Valley Oak League with only one loss, defeating Sierra 183-236 Wednesday at Jack Tone Golf Course. The reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champion from the Southern Athletic League faced competition from much larger schools this spring, joining Ripon and Escalon of the Trans-Valley League in the VOL. While there aren’t any titles awarded during this pandemic-shortened sports year, the Knights can at least take pride in splitting the VOL’s top spot with 2019 league champion Oakdale.

