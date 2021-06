Simply being in the present or living in the present is necessary but it’s not sufficient. We can recognize something that’s present, but it’s not necessarily mindfulness. If we’re observing the experience through a filter of wanting or not wanting aversion delusion so mindfulness is that particular kind of being with experience with a mind that’s not colored by greed or wanting; not colored by aversion not colored by delusion. We begin to get a sense of the clarity and the power of mindfulness so as our understanding of what mindfulness is deepens and our experience of it deepens. We can begin to see that mindfulness a methodology for answering some of life’s very basic questions.