Eureka Boats Finding the Halibut

The weather finally cooperated for consecutive days and the Eureka boats took full advantage. Most of the angling effort was on the Pacific halibut grounds but quite a few boats made the trip south to Cape Mendocino. While the halibut bite isn't wide open, most of the charter boats are putting clients into limits. It can best be described as a grind and you definitely don't want to forget to pack a lunch. Whether it's a tidal issue — or just the right time of day — the best bite has been late morning into early afternoon. Those who have the patience and time have been rewarded. "We've had some really good conditions this week with very little current," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "We haven't looked around a whole lot yet; right now most of the effort is from the 48-line north to the 53 line in 280 to 300 feet of water. There seems to be quite a few fish around." Offshore conditions are looking a little dicey for the holiday weekend. If they improve and the bar at Humboldt Bay is passable, be aware of the minus tides that will go through Monday. Thursday and Friday are the most dangerous as more than 8 feet of water will be leaving the bay down to a minus 2-foot low when boats will be heading through the jaws.