Miami, FL

Ben Affleck and Jennifer lopez Spotted sharing a kiss during Miami Gym date

By Bob Luthar
TeCake
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted multiple times in multiple states around the country over the last month. But this time, our sources have spotted the duo sharing a kiss during the Miami Gym date. According to our resources, the duo was recently reunited in Miami, Florida where we have spotted them working out together at a gym. There, the duo were each working on their fitness, moreover, they were spotted hugging and being playful together. After this sources stated that “it is clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

tecake.com
