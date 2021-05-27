Cancel
Florida State

Updated CDC Guidelines on Monsters

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
North Coast Journal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated safety guidelines, we understand there was some confusion over the changes, especially in regard to conflicts with state regulations. New data is constantly emerging and our organization strives to keep up with the latest recommendations from experts. With that in mind, we've broken down some of the best practices regarding monsters, alien creatures, cursed objects and the undead.

