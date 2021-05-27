Finding a System for All

A PhD student who will work in a project at the interface between soil chemistry and soil biology to understand how biological and chemical processes interact to shape the response of soil CO2 emissions to climate warming. Accuracy in modelling this response (the so-called climate-carbon feedback) is critical to determine not only the future atmospheric CO2 levels and climate change, but also soil organic matter levels under different climate warming scenarios and the potential for various land managements to provide soil carbon sequestration as a climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy. You will bring significant novel insights to this critical scientific debate by conducting, with the help of partners and supervisors, field sampling campaigns in several European countries, and by analysing samples for biological and chemical soil properties defining the thermal stability of soil carbon processes using state-of-the-art techniques. Furthermore, you will design and conduct incubation experiments in controlled conditions, and develop statistical tools to integrate biological and chemical processes in models predicting the climate response of soil CO2 emissions.