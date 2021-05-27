Finding a System for All
As a retired Humboldt State University accounting and sustainable business professor, I have explored economic theory and one thing is clear to me — our current model of capitalism isn't working for all, nor is it helping the planet. Capitalism is just one way in which humans exchange resources and get their needs met (Mailbox, May 20). We have engaged in such exchanges for thousands of years and it's only in more recent years that extreme and extractive capitalism has ruled.www.northcoastjournal.com