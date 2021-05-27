Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Finding a System for All

By From our podcast partner
North Coast Journal
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAs a retired Humboldt State University accounting and sustainable business professor, I have explored economic theory and one thing is clear to me — our current model of capitalism isn't working for all, nor is it helping the planet. Capitalism is just one way in which humans exchange resources and get their needs met (Mailbox, May 20). We have engaged in such exchanges for thousands of years and it's only in more recent years that extreme and extractive capitalism has ruled.

www.northcoastjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humboldt State University#Cooperation Humboldt#Sacred Economics#Shiva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Industryeatmy.news

How Neolithic Revolution Helped Human Civilization

Marking the transition in human history from small nomadic bands of hunter-gatherers to larger agricultural settlements and early civilization was the period called as the Agricultural Revolution which was named as the Neolithic Revolution. In the region of the Middle East in Fertile Crescent which was a boomerang-shaped area where...
Sciencejioforme.com

More evidence of complex Neanderthal-human interactions. – Science Inquirer

A recently discovered fossil analysis in Israel suggests that interactions between different humans were more complex than previously believed, according to a team of researchers including Rolf Quam, a professor of anthropology at Binghamton University. A research team led by Israel Herschkovitz at Tel Aviv University has published their findings....
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Troubles Ahead for the Unvaccinated

A study on brain tissue identified changes in the brain in COVID-19 patients, including loss of grey matter. Possible long-term effects of COVID-19 and its variants include brain pathologies and cognitive deficits. The long-lasting cost to society of post-COVID cognitive impairment could be suicides, crimes, and failed friendships. Long before...
Environmentsustainabilityallianceaz.org

Environmental groups help tribes get land back

In 1794 it was officially granted to the tribe by Massachusetts for their service during the revolutionary war. But after 1820, when Maine became its own state, colonialists changed its title, voiding the treaty. In the 1851 census there were 20 Passamaquoddy living there, in 1861 there were none. Environmental...
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Q&A with SATAVIA: Climate and Contrails

Adam Durant ’06 ’07 joins physics professor Raymond Shaw to discuss green aviation and how updating flight plans to prevent long-lasting contrails can reduce climate impacts. It’s not rocket science. It’s harder — or at least harder to predict. Clouds are often referred to as the wildcard of climate modeling,...
Scienceideahuntr.com

A Prehistoric Human Type Previously Unknown to Science

The discovery of a new Homo group in this region, which resembles Pre-Neanderthal populations in Europe, challenges the prevailing hypothesis that Neanderthals originated from Europe, suggesting that at least some of the Neanderthals’ ancestors actually came from the Levant. The new finding suggests that two types of Homo groups lived...
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Climate Dispatches: Fight climate change with food

One of the solutions to climate change is right under our feet … soil! When farmed using sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices, soil can sequester atmospheric carbon. Not only does that help mitigate climate change but it grows healthier food. Eat healthier and fight climate change? Yes, please!. These were things...
Jobssdbn.org

Research Scientist / Senior Research Scientist | Immunoscape

ImmunoScape leverages its Deep Immunomics platform to accelerate discovery and development of immunotherapies via identification and deep profiling of antigen-specific T cells and other immune cells. Please apply at https://immunoscape.com/careers/. Key responsibilities – Research Scientist / Senior Research Scientist. ImmunoScape is looking for a highly motivated individual with experience in...
Sciencedweb.news

Powerful people are less likely to be understanding of mistakes, research finds

Those with power, such as the wealthy, are more likely to blame others for having shortcomings and they are also less troubled by reports of inequality, according to recent research from the University of California San Diego’s Rady School of Management. The study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science...
Rutgers Universityconservativeangle.com

Conservatives and Sociology: A Complex Dilemma

Sociology is, without a shadow of a doubt, a Left-wing field of study as of now. But that doesn’t mean conservatives have to be unarmed in the intellectual battle. For nearly 40 years, the field of sociology has been dominated by Left-leaning academics. There are a variety of reasons for this, ranging from the influence of Left-wing philosophers on their students from the 1960s onward, to the concentration of power by certain academics in notable institutions such as the American Economics Association. Yet, despite the fact that intellectuals on the Left have gained prestige in various academic fields, the leading subject they’ve gravitated towards continues to be the field of sociology.
Softwareideahuntr.com

All Vision — Find patterns in data with no code

Hello PH community! I’m Katie 👋 the first hire and product lead at All Vision Tech. I’m exited to announce our company’s commercial debut. A year ago, our data science team brainstormed and delivered a solution for the US Space Force. We learned how powerful (and underused) unsupervised learning is, and thought about how it could have solved past problems we’d faced at work.
Florida Stateh-net.org

Change and Resilience in Antiquity: Culture & Identity Through Change

Ancient History, Archaeology, Classical Studies, Psychology, Religious Studies and Theology. You are cordially invited to attend the fourth session of our online seminar series on change and resilience in antiquity. Friday 25th June, 2.00-3.30 pm (BST) Culture & Identity Through Change (Chair: Salvo) 2.00 Eleni Bozia (Florida): Exile or cosmopolitanism:...
AgricultureDissident Voice

Toxic Corporations Are Destroying the Planet’s Soil

A newly published analysis in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science argues that a toxic soup of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides is causing havoc beneath fields covered in corn, soybeans, wheat and other monoculture crops. The research is the most comprehensive review ever conducted on how pesticides affect soil health.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ancient Superhighways: Mapping Prehistoric Travel Routes Using Archeological Modeling

Don’t bother searching for Sahul on a map—this supercontinent existed more than fifty thousand years ago, before separating into what we now know as Australia, New Guinea and Tasmania. Early humans traversed it using methods that might feel familiar to many modern way-finders, according to new research from Stefani Crabtree, assistant professor of social-environmental modeling in Utah State University’s Department of Environment and Society in the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources. They sought out springs, used visual landmarks, looked for safe and comfortable places to shelter, and didn’t climb a steep hill if they didn’t have to.
ScienceInverse

New ancient human discovery upends the history of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens

“It’s not the population or species we expected.”. Archaeologist Yossi Zaidner can’t articulate the excitement he felt when his team unearthed ancient human fossils at an open-air excavation site in Nesher Ramla, Israel. The region had been known for Homo sapiens fossils, but as he recounts to Inverse, the real twist came when he realized they had found something entirely unexpected.
Scienceacademictransfer.com

PhD Integrating biological and chemical soil processes to predict the climate-soil carbon feedback

A PhD student who will work in a project at the interface between soil chemistry and soil biology to understand how biological and chemical processes interact to shape the response of soil CO2 emissions to climate warming. Accuracy in modelling this response (the so-called climate-carbon feedback) is critical to determine not only the future atmospheric CO2 levels and climate change, but also soil organic matter levels under different climate warming scenarios and the potential for various land managements to provide soil carbon sequestration as a climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy. You will bring significant novel insights to this critical scientific debate by conducting, with the help of partners and supervisors, field sampling campaigns in several European countries, and by analysing samples for biological and chemical soil properties defining the thermal stability of soil carbon processes using state-of-the-art techniques. Furthermore, you will design and conduct incubation experiments in controlled conditions, and develop statistical tools to integrate biological and chemical processes in models predicting the climate response of soil CO2 emissions.
Scienceworldcapitaltimes.com

A new type of Homo unknown to science

Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have identified a new type of early human at the Nesher Ramla site, dated to 140,000 to 120,000 years ago. According to the researchers, the morphology of the Nesher Ramla humans shares features with both Neanderthals (especially the teeth and jaws) and archaic Homo (specifically the skull). At the same time, this type of Homo is very unlike modern humans — displaying a completely different skull structure, no chin, and very large teeth. Following the study’s findings, researchers believe that the Nesher Ramla Homo type is the ‘source’ population from which most humans of the Middle Pleistocene developed. In addition, they suggest that this group is the so-called ‘missing’ population that mated with Homo sapiens who arrived in the region around 200,000 years ago — about whom we know from a recent study on fossils found in the Misliya cave.
ScienceInter Press Service

Weaponizing Science in Global Food Policy

SANTA CRUZ, California, Jun 25 2021 (IPS) - In July, the United Nations will convene “Science Days”, a high-profile event in preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit later this year. Over the course of two days, the world will be treated to a parade of Zoom sessions aimed at “highlighting the centrality of science, technology and innovation for food systems transformation.”