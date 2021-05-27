Correction
The story headlined "In Memoriam" in the May 20, 2021 edition of the North Coast Journal included an incorrect age for Charles Irwin Davis, who was 88 years old. Additionally, a story headlined "Trouble at Kneeland Glen" in the same edition misidentified Dan Ehresman's role at the North Coast Regional Land Trust and included an incorrect weight for Tootsie the dog. Ehresman is the land trust's executive director and Tootsie weighs approximately 25 pounds. The Journal regrets the errors.www.northcoastjournal.com