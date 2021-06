Depending on which New Jersey town you live in, the current cicada infestation is more prominent than others. In fact, residents in Princeton are getting the brunt of it. Thousands of these red-eyed flying objects have released themselves after 17 years underground and invaded most of Mercer County. Their unwelcomed arrival has created anxiety among the natives, say nothing of their annoying collective noise. That said, I apparently had cicadas living in my neighborhood prior to this year.