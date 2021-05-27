Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

PREMIERE: LOLA // Unleash New Single ‘F**k It’

hysteriamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your dancing shoes on! Adelaide’s LOLA have returned with Fuck It, a balls to the wall, high energy number that demands to be played loud. EXCLUSIVE ALBUM PREMIERE: Dr Colossus // REDHOOK: Bad Apples, Bad Decisions and Great Tunes // GOJIRA: ThePower and the Passion // VOID OF VISION: Something Old, Something New REVIEWS: REDHOOK: Bad Decisions // DROPKICK MURPHYS: Turn Up That Dial // ROYAL BLOOD: Typhoons // GOJIRA: Fortitude // CLOWNS: Does It Matter? // THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES: When God Was Great.

www.hysteriamag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lola#Typhoons#Drums#Dancing Shoes#Live Bands#Dropkick Murphys#Fan Base#Lola#Bad Apples#Thepower#Dune Rats#Beddy Rays#Exclusive Album Premiere#Love#Song#God#Dropkick Murphys#Clowns#Bosstones#The Passion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmetalinjection

INSOMNIUM Drops New Single "The Reticent"

Insomnium is back with yet another new single, this time in the form of the clean vocal-heavy stylings of "The Reticent". The song is the second single Insomnium has dropped in 2021, the first being "The Conjurer", though no album has yet been announced. "The past year has been a...
MusicL.A. Weekly

Drown in Discrete with New Single

Drown in Discrete: Swedish dance-pop producer Discrete started producing music when he was just 13 years old, and he never really stopped. “I was mainly doing beats back then and the older I got, the more invested I got into the song writing process too,” he says. “My first gig as a DJ was at a friend’s party when I was 15. I had practiced so much for this party and was so nervous before playing even though it was just my friends.”
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Wanderlust Returns to Premiere First New Single in 25 years, “Corduroy Moon”

A quarter-century since their mysterious disappearance, Wanderlust, featuring Scot Sax & Rob Bonfiglio, reforms to finish the album that never was. Wanderlust is back! After emerging fullblown with the infectious power-pop of their album Prize back in 1995, Wanderlust, it seemed, had wandered off. But where – and why? They had just gotten started.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Kyle McKearney releases new single, “Keepin’ It Simple”

Born and raised in small-town northern British Columbia, Kyle McKearney grew up immersed in music, especially country and bluegrass, and is now poised to carve his own place in the global music scene with his unique Americana sound. He has unveiled his new single, “Keepin’ It Simple”, an irresistibly swampy...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Hodaya Singer’s new single “Me Myself & I”

Singer-songwriter Hodaya Singer is releasing her first single “Me Myself & I“ from her forthcoming album with the same name, and we are pleased to premiere the new single. This song was produced by Gemini Muziq and the vocal was produced by Rob Kleiner (Sia, Labrinth, CeeLo, Andra Day, Foxy, and many more).
MusicJamBase

Free Radio Releases ‘Well Wishes’ Single: Exclusive Video Premiere

This Thursday, May 27, Free Radio will issue a new album entitled EARthWORMS via Root Doctor Collective. JamBase is pleased to preview the record by premiering the video for the Asheville-based hip-hop collective’s “Well Wishes (Wishing Well)” single. Free Radio features longtime members Austn Haynes and Johnny Reynolds along with...
MusicStar Magazine

Australian Artist Jazzy K Inspires Listeners With New Single 'Trap House'

Jazzy K is writing music from the heart! The Australian artist is celebrating the release of her inspiring single “Trap House.”. Written after returning from a trip to Los Angeles, the track is a reminder for listeners to always trust their gut, especially when it comes to major career decisions.
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Brisbane ones-to-watch Dopamine unveil a new single, Strange Situation

Header image by Seamus Platt. If you're only just discovering Brisbane-based four-piece Dopamine, then chances are you're missing out on some of the best newcoming indie-rock to Queensland over the last few years. The band have consistently gone from strength to strength since their debut EP Outlaw arrived back in 2018, building upon their introductory moment with a slow, yet steady pace of singles that have furthered their sound and explored potential new directions; their typical indie-rock-esque charm finding itself nestled in a Venn diagram alongside flourishes of pop, brit-pop, punk and beyond.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: New Myths Debuts New Single and Video For “Fever Dream”

Since their 2014 debut record Give Me Noise, Brooklyn alt rock trio New Myths has been relatively quiet. The band has been active on the road, with slots supporting Metric, Warpaint, and The Joy Formidable, but only returned with new singles in 2019. Fortunately, those led to a new 2020 single, “Bad Connection” and an upcoming EP, All The Shiny Things. Now the band are back with the first track from the EP, their latest single, “Fever Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: K.C. Jones Debuts New Single “Bring The House Down”

Lafayette-based singer/songwriter K.C. Jones has been a longtime staple of the city’s thriving music scene in traditional Cajun bands like Feufollet and T’Monde. However, her upcoming solo record branches past her previous boundaries, incorporating not only the sounds of Louisiana dancehalls but also psychedelic rock, country, and the lyricism of old-school singer/songwriters. She weaves these genres and traditions together on her upcoming debut record, Queen Of The In Between. Jones has also shared her latest single from the record today, premiering “Bring The House Down” early with Under the Radar.
Musicweraveyou.com

Premiere: Besomorph drops mighty new single ‘Crush’ on Virgin Records

With festival season hoping to return to something close to normality this Summer, Besomorph is throwing his hat into the ring as a contender for the title of ‘this year’s most addictive anthem’. His new single ‘Crush’ showcases the dynamic diversity of the acclaimed producer, and follows a massive flurry of recent success with track such as ‘Playing With My Heart’ (feat. Karra), ‘What I’ve Done’ & ‘DNGRS’. Proving his skills on reworks as well as originals, Besomorph has also dropped remixes for TUJAMO, VIZE & MAJAN – along with the worldwide hit ‘Why Would You Lie To Me’ from Topic & A7S. Blessing ‘Crush’ with his trademark brassy melody, and toe-tapping rhythmic elements, the single crackles into life with a deep drop, perfectly topped by an emotive vocal.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Brampton R&B Singer Zenesoul Drops Impassioned Single “Yourself”

Brampton R&B singer Zenesoul (pronounced ‘Zen-Soul’) is on a mission to make impassioned, soulful music with purpose, intertwining romance with hope. Her latest song “Yourself” soars with affirmations of self-love and examines the importance of personal reflection. On “Yourself” she reconciles societal expectations with her mindset on love, with the...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Country Rocker Jessie G Finds “Timeless” Love, Premieres New Single

Raised by a family of commercial fisherman on the Oregon coast, Music City seemed like a far-flung destination for country artist Jessie G. Born into the fourth generation of their family business, having spent much of her childhood down on the docks, she was instilled with a deep work ethic from a very young age. But, music was her passion. She supported her dreams with the money she made as a baiter on their fishing boat by day, and circuited the local music scene throughout her teens and early 20s by night.
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: DROVES unveil the unsettling video clip to their latest single, Trash

Header image by Teel Studios. If Sydney-based five-piece DROVES aren't an act on your radar, then you're going to want to catch up to speed pretty damn quickly. The formerly-Wollongong-based group initially made a splash with their debut single Retribution back in 2019, which introduced their catchy alt-rock sound that on the live stage, soon blossomed into a New South Wales favourite. Even with all the tribulations of last year, DROVES pressed forward, releasing a breakthrough single in Cannibals that saw the band begin to take off internationally, all while putting their heads down and beginning work on new material.
MusicCNN

BTS drops new single 'Butter' and breaks YouTube premiere records

(CNN) — K-pop supergroup BTS premiered the music video for their new single, "Butter," on Thursday, and within an hour it had already amassed over 21 million views. The new summer anthem from the seven-member boy band -- which includes Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook --had more than 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its debut, topping their previously set record with last summer's, "Dynamite."
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Flara K releases new single, “Rumours & Doubts”

Montreal, QC-based duo, Flara K are back with their new single, “Rumours & Doubt”. The new song came out of the duo’s (Sam Martel & Collin Steinz) self-realization that they were often second-guessing themselves and looking externally for confirmation and validation. This resulted in a toxic, negative headspace that was rooted in a lack of confidence and trust and they wanted to change that.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

As It Is are back with their new single, 'IDGAF'

As It Is are back with their new single, 'IDGAF'. Billed as "the first taste (a gloriously aggressive and undeniably catchy one at that) of what's to come from the band as they begin their next chapter" in a press release, the song follows on from their 2018 album, 'The Great Depression'.
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Tora unveil their new single When Will I Learn; new album out in September

Despite the turbulence of the world around them, 2020 was a year of change for Byron Bay-raised four-piece Tora. The indie-electronica darlings entered the year fresh from their returning sophomore album Can't Buy The Mood, a career-solidifying effort from the group that brought the heights of their sound to the forefront and showcased it with the charm and flavouring introduced on their debut album, Take A Rest, two years prior. They toured nationally and internationally, before making the move to Amsterdam, where they'd eventually be stuck as they were thrown into a pandemic-induced lockdown.