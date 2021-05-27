PREMIERE: LOLA // Unleash New Single ‘F**k It’

With festival season hoping to return to something close to normality this Summer, Besomorph is throwing his hat into the ring as a contender for the title of ‘this year’s most addictive anthem’. His new single ‘Crush’ showcases the dynamic diversity of the acclaimed producer, and follows a massive flurry of recent success with track such as ‘Playing With My Heart’ (feat. Karra), ‘What I’ve Done’ & ‘DNGRS’. Proving his skills on reworks as well as originals, Besomorph has also dropped remixes for TUJAMO, VIZE & MAJAN – along with the worldwide hit ‘Why Would You Lie To Me’ from Topic & A7S. Blessing ‘Crush’ with his trademark brassy melody, and toe-tapping rhythmic elements, the single crackles into life with a deep drop, perfectly topped by an emotive vocal.