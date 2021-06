Dating at the Jersey Shore was never easy, to begin with, and it's even harder now that we're in a mostly post-pandemic world. After a little over a year with hardly any contact with anyone from outside our own social circles, trying to connect with a stranger in public feels awkward. Earlier this week, I went to the Beachcomber with some friends, and there were some pretty cute guys there. And it felt like I had to relearn how to act "am I supposed to look at them? Help, what does my arm do?"