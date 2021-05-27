The Poverty of Excess
It has been, oh, 14 and a half months since I last went to the movies. The opportunity has arisen, recently, with the advent of COVID-19 vaccines and, before that, a collective denial/resignation/relaxing of the guard due to fatigue, frustration and, in some cases, willful ignorance. But because of the embarrassment of riches brought to us by the age of streaming services (and because I'm a recluse at heart) I haven't felt compelled to go. Regular readers of this column (if there are any) are all too familiar with my litany of complaints about other people and their poor manners poisoning the theatrical experience; the outbreak of plague was really an excuse to not leave the house.www.northcoastjournal.com