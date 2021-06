Hoping to add incentive for travelers to visit — and join the ranks of the fully vaccinated — some tourist sites are offering coronavirus vaccines to visitors. In the United States, 47% of adults were fully vaccinated as of Monday, with nearly 60% having had at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week, saying they no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in many circumstances.