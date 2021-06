An audit on the microbial safety of food of non-animal origin in Romania has noted progress but found that there are still some problems. The DG Sante audit in late January to early February was based on a review of documentation and discussions with representatives of authorities via video-conference with onsite verification not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It evaluated the system of official controls to prevent microbiological contamination in food of non-animal origin (FNAO) before, during and after harvest.