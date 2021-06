NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 1 seed Vanderbilt didn't bring its best offense Saturday night against high-powered No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, but it didn't need to. Jack Leiter pitched a gem and the Commodores took advantage of three errors by the Yellow Jackets to win 4-3 and advance to the Nashville Regional final on Sunday. Vanderbilt will have a chance to clinch a spot in Super Regionals against either Georgia Tech or No. 3 seed Indiana State on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT; the Jackets and Sycamores will play each other earlier in the day.