Stocks finished the day flat once again, with the S&P 500 up 2bps. There is a fascinating pattern forming here. Since May 27, we have managed to gap higher 6 times, with only one time leading to a higher close on June 4, jobs Friday. The rest of the time, we basically finished the day flat. It suggests that buyers have enough energy to open the market higher, but not enough to finish the job, allowing the sellers to take over. I’m just wondering at what point this pattern breaks and what the result will be.