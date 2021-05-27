Cancel
'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 5 Champion -- See What Music Superstar Earned the Golden Mask Trophy!

WHAS 11
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Masked Singer season 5 crowned a new champion on Wednesday! After some next-level performances from the final three contestants, one costumed crooner ended up walking away with the Golden Mask trophy. First, we're going to look at how the night unfolded. Scroll down to find out who won and...

Theater & Dancemjsbigblog.com

2021 Critics Choice Real TV Awards: Voice, Masked Singer, DWTS Win

Today (June 21) The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT have unveiled the winners for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Because there was no awards ceremony this year due...
Celebritieseastlothiancourier.com

US The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon welcomes twins

US TV host Nick Cannon and his partner Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twins. De La Rosa, a DJ, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a video of her cradling her newborn sons in a hospital bed. She said she gave birth on Monday and revealed their names...
TV SeriesWorld Screen News

Season Six for PJ Masks

PJ Masks has been ordered for a sixth season to launch globally on Disney Junior in 2023. Season six will comprise 52×11-minute episodes, including three feature-length 44-minute episodes and six half-hour specials. PJ Masks debuted on Disney Junior in 2015 and is now broadcast in over 180 territories worldwide across several free-to-air and VOD platforms.
WorldSoompi

Geeks’ Louie And U Sung Eun Announce Their Marriage On “The King Of Mask Singer”

Geeks’ Louie and singer U Sung Eun will be getting married this summer. On the June 13 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” Geeks’ Louie and U Sung Eun both appeared as guest panelists. The two artists went public with their relationship in January 2021, revealing that they had been dating for about two years. The couple first met after U Sung Eun featured on Louie’s song in 2012.
New York City, NYphilasun.com

NYC Councilman Robert Cornegy speaks at graduation of Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin Consuelos

ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Cornegy, worlds tallest politician, speaking with Ripa after the ceremony towering over her petite 5’3” frame. (Photos by Liz Shapiro) Another week, another pregnant girlfriend for Nick Cannon. Last week, I reported the “Masked Singer” host welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion, with DJ and influencer Abby De La Rosa. According to several reports, the “Wildin’ Out” star’s latest girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, is expecting his seventh child. Alyssa posted a photo on Father’s Day of Cannon cradling her baby bump. Although the alleged expectant parents have managed to keep their relationship underwraps, Nick and Alyssa were spotted at Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles in October 2020. Aside from the most recently born babies, Cannon is dad to ten year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful, five months, with former beauty queen Brittany Bell, and the newborns with De La Rosa…….
TV & VideosSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Competition Program - Can 'The Masked Singer' Challenge 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. (DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON) 2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:. OUTSTANDING COMPETITION SERIES. UPDATED: June 17, 2021. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Audiences just can’t get enough of celebrities hidden inside absurd...
CelebritiesPosted by
Motherly

Blake Lively is every millennial mom fangirling over the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC

We might be "older millennials." Many of us might be moms now. But that doesn't mean that we've forgotten our fangirling roots, OK? And no one better demonstrates this than Blake Lively, who shared her extremely relatable reaction to watching the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC learn the famous "Bye Bye Bye" dance. She is ready to break the internet over the amazing video, and honestly, SAME.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams describes the burdens of appearing on The Masked Singer

“From the time you land, they throw a burlap sack over you and shuttle you off to the hotel,” Williams told Seth Meyers. “You cannot be seen. You can’t shop. You can’t go out with friends. You can’t do anything in between doing it. And all you can do is sit in your hotel room. Like, literally, they won’t even let you order room service because the room service person might recognize you as being who you are." Williams had to rely on friends as she was holed up in her hotel for a whole week. But it “seemed like a month,” she added.