'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 5 Champion -- See What Music Superstar Earned the Golden Mask Trophy!

ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Cornegy, worlds tallest politician, speaking with Ripa after the ceremony towering over her petite 5’3” frame. (Photos by Liz Shapiro) Another week, another pregnant girlfriend for Nick Cannon. Last week, I reported the “Masked Singer” host welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion, with DJ and influencer Abby De La Rosa. According to several reports, the “Wildin’ Out” star’s latest girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, is expecting his seventh child. Alyssa posted a photo on Father’s Day of Cannon cradling her baby bump. Although the alleged expectant parents have managed to keep their relationship underwraps, Nick and Alyssa were spotted at Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles in October 2020. Aside from the most recently born babies, Cannon is dad to ten year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful, five months, with former beauty queen Brittany Bell, and the newborns with De La Rosa…….