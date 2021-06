We're exactly one month away from the series premiere of American Horror Stories, the upcoming spinoff series of the hit FX Networks drama, and the first teaser for the show has finally arrived. Though offering little by way of context or imagery from the limited series' episodes, it does have a tease for the self-contained nature of the series in the form of its logo. As you can see in the player below the "Stories" part of the title transforms its letters throughout the video (not unlike Marvel's Loki which does the same in its opening credits) including a snake for one "S," a collection of skulls for the "E," and torture weapons for the "R." See it for yourself below!