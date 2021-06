Zhejiang QJmotor Co., the parent company of QJmotor and Benelli, unveiled an electric motorcycle concept called the QJ7000D at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show. The “QJ” indicates that this prototype would be destined for the QJmotor brand, which currently sells more than a dozen gas-powered motorcycles for the Chinese market. The QJ7000D would be the company’s first proper electric motorcycle; however, with three e-scooters in the lineup, these folks are no strangers to electric propulsion.